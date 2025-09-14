Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

