Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.