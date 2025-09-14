Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,068,000 after acquiring an additional 692,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

IAU opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

