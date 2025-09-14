Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

