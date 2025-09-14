Insider Selling: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.31, for a total transaction of $222,880.23. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,022.71. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INTU stock opened at $646.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

