Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $431.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

