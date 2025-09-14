Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $395.94 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

