TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 148.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 328,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $235.30 and a 1 year high of $338.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.29 and a 200 day moving average of $301.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

