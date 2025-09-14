Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Buys 230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $335.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.29 and a 200-day moving average of $301.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $235.30 and a 12-month high of $338.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

