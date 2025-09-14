Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

