Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of ORCL opened at $292.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

