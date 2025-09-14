Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

