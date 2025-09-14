Somerset Trust Co Acquires 259 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

