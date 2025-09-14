Verde Capital Management Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $27.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

