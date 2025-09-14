Osprey Private Wealth LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,251.2% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

