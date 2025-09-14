Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Bought by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 208,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 301,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

FBND opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

