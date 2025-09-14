Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $18.17 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $640.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $662.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

