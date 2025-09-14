Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.