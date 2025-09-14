Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.