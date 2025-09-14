Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 293 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Fox Hill Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE CMG opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.