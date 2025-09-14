Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

