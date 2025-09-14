iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by St. Clair Advisors LLC

St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,057.3% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.