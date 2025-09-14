Nova Wealth Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Nova Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $460.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $461.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

