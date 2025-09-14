Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $780.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $728.85 and a 200-day moving average of $631.58. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $793.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

