Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.26 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

