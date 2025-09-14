Life Line Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Life Line Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,887 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 17.9%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $113.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

