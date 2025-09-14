Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 605 AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company's stock worth $6,709,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company's stock worth $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company's stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company's stock worth $1,331,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,487 shares of the company's stock worth $604,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $4,327.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,989.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,776.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $4,229.38.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

