Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $3,095,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $241,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,147 shares of company stock worth $5,031,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $967.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $960.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.16 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

