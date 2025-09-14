Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,269 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after buying an additional 616,559 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.