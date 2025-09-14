Roxbury Financial LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

