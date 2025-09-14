Roxbury Financial LLC Buys 99 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $395.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average of $303.57. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

