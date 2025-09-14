iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Bought by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of USMV opened at $94.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

