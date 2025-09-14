RDA Financial Network Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.