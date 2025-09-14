TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,079 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $431.10 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average of $365.32. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

