Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,289 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $96,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $181.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

