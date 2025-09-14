Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%
SCHX stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.11.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
