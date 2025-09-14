Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 1,487 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

