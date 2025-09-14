SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $335.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

