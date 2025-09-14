3,208 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $291.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

