HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 5,429 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 152.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

