Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

