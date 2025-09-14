Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $605.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.