Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1,219.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 7,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 252,974 shares of company stock valued at $22,844,759 and have sold 142,150 shares valued at $59,289,351. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $552.50.

MSTR stock opened at $331.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

