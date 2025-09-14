iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Increased by St. Clair Advisors LLC

St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 33.3% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.30. The company has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $662.46.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
