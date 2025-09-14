CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 783,833 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 3.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

