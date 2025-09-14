Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Position in American Express Company $AXP

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 76,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.2%

AXP opened at $325.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $332.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.