Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 457.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 117,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 96,814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $186.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.60. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

