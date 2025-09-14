Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $813.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $749.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $728.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $873.65. The company has a market capitalization of $320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

