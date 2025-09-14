Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

