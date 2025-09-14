Park Edge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $204.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

